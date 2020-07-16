NSAI

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will honor this year's NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARD winners with a virtual ceremony in the Fall. Originally scheduled to take place at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, the group's third annual awards presentation has now been adjusted to a virtual format to adhere to safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we will certainly miss the grand stage of the RYMAN AUDITORIUM for this year's NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS, we are excited to be able to honor this year's Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter Artist of the Year, and the '10 Songs I Wish I'd Written' Awards in a unique way and to be able to tell an even deeper story for each in a virtual format," said NSAI Senior Dir. of Operations JENNIFER TURNBOW. "We relish the opportunity to provide a sense of celebration and community amid the uncertainty of this year."

More details about honorees, performers, and tickets for the event will be announced in the coming months.

