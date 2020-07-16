Nick Cannon (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

NICK CANNON took to TWITTER this morning to let fans know that he is taking some time off from his radio show for "reflection and education".

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has announced that during NICK CANNON's down time, SKYVIEW will be offering the show's affiliates an alternative host that has not been announced.

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES has yet to comment on the status of NICK CANNON MORNINGS, their morning show featuring NICK CANNON, MELISSA RIOS, TEDDY MORA and DJ CARISMA.

« see more Net News