Hey Vinny ... Where's Turtle?

A big shout out to our friends at EPIC RECORDS for hosting the "Love Me Land Lounge," an entertaining online Q&A and performance from ZARA LARSSON.

Actor ADRIEN GRENIER ("Entourage," "Devil Wears Prada") chatted with the SWEDISH singer, who explained she's been working on her upcoming third album, mostly using her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LARSSON thanked the programmers who supported her breakthough U.S. single, "Never Forget You" (feat. MNEK), recalling the good times she had with radio while promoting the release.

The new single, "Love Me Land," was the last song recorded for the upcoming album, and was written with JUSTIN TRANTER and JULIA MICHAELS. "It has everything I want in a Pop song," the singer explained, adding "it's fun, uptempo, and sassy." She told everyone to expect some "f**king bangers" on the album.

Accompanied by two backing vocalists and musicians, LARSSON performed "NEVER FORGET YOU" and "SYMPHONY" from her 2017 album, So Good, and closed with "Love Me Land," which was followed by the song's video.

