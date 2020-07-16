Huard

BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE will hold the 10th annual BROCK HUARD's FOOTBALL CAMP "virtually" this year. The event, hosted by the "BROCK & SALK" podcast co-host, FOX SPORTS commentator, and former UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS quarterback will be held as a series of daily training videos on JULY 27-31. Former SEAHAWKS MICHAEL BUMPUS, PAUL MOYER, and DAVE WYMAN will be featured in the training videos, which will be available to registered youth online.

“I am so excited to be able to reach MORE youth this year, in a time when I know they need it,” said HUARD. “MICHAEL BUMPUS, PAUL MOYER and DAVE WYMAN will join me in pouring out our love for the game of football and encouraging the kids virtually. I can’t wait!”

