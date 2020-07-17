Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for RICHMOND; BUFFALO; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; and SPRING '20 Books for FREDERICKSBURG, VA; ASHEVILLE, NC; TUSCALOOSA, AL; ELMIRA-CORNING, NY; and OLEAN, NY. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY, JULY 20th: JUNE '20 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY; SYRACUSE; and SPRING '20 Books for AUGUSTA, ME; BANGOR, ME; BURLINGTON, VT; CONCORD, NH; HUDSON VALLEY, NY; LEBANON-RUTLAND-WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT; MANCHESTER, NH; MONTPELIER, VT; NEWBURGH-MIDDLETON, NY; PORTLAND, ME; PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, NH; POUGHKEEPSIE, NY; UTICA, NY; and WATERTOWN, NY.

