Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio June '20 Ratings & Spring '20 Books Released Today
July 17, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for RICHMOND; BUFFALO; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; and SPRING '20 Books for FREDERICKSBURG, VA; ASHEVILLE, NC; TUSCALOOSA, AL; ELMIRA-CORNING, NY; and OLEAN, NY. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming MONDAY, JULY 20th: JUNE '20 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY; SYRACUSE; and SPRING '20 Books for AUGUSTA, ME; BANGOR, ME; BURLINGTON, VT; CONCORD, NH; HUDSON VALLEY, NY; LEBANON-RUTLAND-WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT; MANCHESTER, NH; MONTPELIER, VT; NEWBURGH-MIDDLETON, NY; PORTLAND, ME; PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, NH; POUGHKEEPSIE, NY; UTICA, NY; and WATERTOWN, NY.
