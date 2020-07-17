Dr, Ed Cohen

As part of the recent downsizing at CUMULUS MEDIA, DR. ED COHEN has left his post as VP/Ratings & Research and is exploring new avenues.

COHEN told ALL ACCESS, "As you know, Cumulus announced some staff cuts late last week. Sadly, my position was eliminated as part of the change and as of TODAY, I am no longer VP/Ratings & Research at CUMULUS. I had a great experience at CUMULUS for 4-½ years, worked with some wonderful people, and felt that I made a solid contribution, but no one could have expected that we’d be facing a pandemic in 2020 with the resulting effects on revenue. I now look forward to what's next!"

Before CUMULUS, COHEN was a long time fixture at ARBITRON and then NIELSEN working in research. Find ED at doctoredcohen@gmail.com and on cell at (301) 524-0484.

« back to Net News