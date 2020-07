Amy Lynn Passes Away

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WKOL (KOOL 105.1)/BURLINGTON, VT midday host AMY LYNN (MCGOVERN) died WEDNESDAY (7/15) in a motorcycle crash in GEORGIA, VT, reports CBS affiliate WCAX-TV. She was 46.

MCGOVERN worked in VERMONT radio for almost 30 years, most recently at WKOL while filling in on sister Country WOKO and Classic Rock WIZN. She also worked at SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Hot AC WZWW (3WZ)/STATE COLLEGE, PA, MONTPELIER BROADCASTING Triple A WNCS (THE POINT)/MONTPELIER, VT, the RADIO VERMONT stations, and several others.



