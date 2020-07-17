Ralph Cipolla & His Agent

Another fine exec at CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE was downsized as VP/Programming Analytics & Strategy RALPH CIPOLLA is on the move.

CIPOLLA told ALL ACCESS, "Last FRIDAY (7/1), I learned my position (and many others) has been eliminated as part of a restructuring plan implemented to confront the extended impact of this pandemic on the general economy, the broadcast industry, and CUMULUS/WWO. As a data guy, I understand the harsh reality of numbers, however inconvenient they may be. These are indeed difficult times for many.

"I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of an organization that embraced my visual-driven art+science approach to music & audience-measurement analysis. CUMULUS encouraged my penchant for innovation and creativity, indulged my frequent 'what if?' missives, afforded me an impact on some of the greatest radio stations in this country, and treated me quite well for the last 4-1/2 years. And I genuinely liked everyone there*. Seriously, no one made me say that. I will be rooting for all my friends at CUMULUS/WWO (and a vaccine, please, ASAP).

"As it should be, the loss of a job pushes us, often kicking and screaming, to the next phase of our growth, while underscoring what is truly important: my family, my health, and all of you. So, put on your damn mask, stop touching your face, and join me as I transition from denial-anger-bargaining-sadness-acceptance, to a growing excitement regarding the next chapter in my career (presently, I have no earthly idea what that may be)."

Reach RALPH at ralph@CipollaAnalytics.com or at (248) 943-2772.

« back to Net News