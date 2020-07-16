COVID Cuts

Four staffers were laid off at the HALL COMMUNICATIONS NORWICH, CT cluster, reports THE DAY of NEW LONDON, CT.

The employees let go included Country WCTY personality JOSH MATTY and Adult Standards WICH-A host GLENN O'BRIEN and part-time reporters KEVIN GORDEN and BERNIE LOUBIER. GM ANDY RUSSELL told THE DAY that "These are all good people" whose layoffs were "100% COVID-related."

