Reels To Take On TikTok

The talk about Pres. TRUMP banning TIKTOK (NET NEWS 7/08) is still reverberating around the music industry with INDIA banning the app and now WELLS FARGO has banned the app on employee phones over privacy concerns.

"Meanwhile, TIKTOK may have a new global rival as FACEBOOK is about to launch its new INSTAGRAM REELS feature in over 50 markets, including the United States," according to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.COM, which is sourcing an NBC NEWS report.

REELS allows INSTAGRAM users to create 15-second video clips accompanied by music, and those clips can then be shared as STORIES. The feature was first launched in BRAZIL last year and just recently expanded to FRANCE and GERMANY last month. It's now set to launch in the US, the UK, JAPAN and MEXICO and the new feature will be accessible via a new icon in Instagram.

INSTAGRAM started testing REELS in INDIA following TIKTOK's ban.

FACEBOOK has its own pressures as many major brands including SONY PLAYSTATION, VERIZON, UNILEVER and others have pulled their ads from Facebook and Instagram until the end of JULY which has got to hurt MARK ZUCKERBERG's bottom line.

And, it is reported that official music videos will be coming to FACEBOOK in the US, starting in AUGUST.

« see more Net News