Sold

TSJ RADIO, LLC is selling Classic Hits WVKO-A-W225CS/COLUMBUS, OH to ICS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $220,000. The buyer is programming the stations under a time brokerage agreement before closing and flipped the COLUMBUS signals from Gospel to a simulcast of Classic Hits WDLR-A-W225CM/DELAWARE, OH.

In another filing with the FCC, GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. is selling Sports WDTM-A and Rock WWGM (93.9 THE FOX)/SELMER, TN to SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC for $250,000 ($59,000 already paid, the rest in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

And GEORGE A THOMPSON POST 878 is assigning low power FM KFNA-LP/HOOKS, TX to MARSHALL VETERAN AREA SUPPORT GROUP for no consideration.

