Live From Saratoga

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN RADIO 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY will air live coverage of horse racing from SARATOGA RACE COURSE every weekend during the track's 2020 meet.

The station will air coverage of the races at the legendary track, closed to spectators this season due to the pandemic, starting at 1p (ET) SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS, hosted by KEVIN RICH. Also on tap is extensive coverage of the races on FRIDAY editions of the midday "BIG BOARD SPORTS WITH RODGER WYLAND" and afternoon "LEVACK AND GOZ."

