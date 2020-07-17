Tarpley

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has upped LSM STEVE TARPLEY to GSM. TARPLEY joined WGN in 2010 as an AE and was upped to NSM in 2014.

”I am delighted to name STEVE TARPLEY as General Sales Manager of WGN Radio,” GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE. “We had our choice of top candidates and STEVE proved to be the best person for the job. He’s had incredible success as a seller in his career here at WGN, and he’s excelled as a manager since 2014. STEVE knows how to drive results for our advertisers and lead a team of sellers successfully.”

”It’s an honor to take on a greater role at the place where I’ve spent more than a decade of my professional career,” said TARPLEY. “I’m most excited about the opportunity to work closer with our sponsors, and all of the talented people at WGN. This is home.”

« back to Net News