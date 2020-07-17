Wes "Quinn" Langloss

WES "QUINN” LANGLOSS, PD of NRG MEDIA/NORTHERN ILLINOIS Bright AC WSEY (SKY 95.7)OREGON, IL has added STATION VOICE duties to his list of responsibilities, sharing the honors with WESTWOOD ONE'S SASSY HACKETT. He's been with NRG MEDIA/NORTHERN ILLINOIS since OCTOBER 2013, ascending to the PD chair in 2019..

The station's handle is “TODAY’s BEST VARIETY," utilizing the WESTWOOD ONE AC LOCAL format.

Pass along congratulations to WES at wlangloss@nrgmedia.com.

