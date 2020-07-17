-
RAB 'Open For Business' Live Video Series Offers Jack Myers Webinar On Marketing To Grow Radio Revenues
Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by MEDIAVILLAGE founder JACK MYERS on “How to Grow Radio Revenues - Cultural, Economic and Marketing Solutions.”
The AUGUST 29th presentation at noon (CT) will help stations develop better marketing strategies and budget planning to grow revenue. RAB SVP/Business Development TAMMY GREENBERG will be on hand for a Q&A as well.
The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.
