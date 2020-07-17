Myers

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by MEDIAVILLAGE founder JACK MYERS on “How to Grow Radio Revenues - Cultural, Economic and Marketing Solutions.”

The AUGUST 29th presentation at noon (CT) will help stations develop better marketing strategies and budget planning to grow revenue. RAB SVP/Business Development TAMMY GREENBERG will be on hand for a Q&A as well.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

« see more Net News