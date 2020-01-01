Sale Upheld

The FCC has affirmed its reinstatement of UNIVERSAL BROADCASTING OF NEW YORK, INC.'s license for Spanish Religion WTHE-A/MINEOLA, LONG ISLAND, NY and the grant of the station's sale to CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY, INC. for $200,000 over a Petition for Reconsideration filed by WIN RADIO BROADCASTING CORP.

UNIVERSAL was fined $5,000 but its license was reinstated under a consent decree; After being evicted from its longtime licensed site, WTHE went silent on JANUARY 25, 2018 and was granted a Silent STA to resume operation no later than JANUARY 26, 2019, but a government shutdown on JANUARY 3, 2019 delayed WTHE's attempt to get approval for an STA for a longwire antenna, for which it filed an application on JANUARY 15th and got a grant on FEBRUARY 1, 2019. The station resumed broadcasting before the approval was issued but went silent again on FEBRUARY 5, 2019 after the municipality declared the longwire a violation of residential zoning. The fine covered the unauthorized resumption of broadcasting, but WIN opposed the sale, contending that the failure to resume operation on JANUARY 26, 2019 meant the license expired. The Commission noted that WIN's exclusive lease of WTHE's licensed site prevented resumption of service from there, and that the Petition for Reconsideration did not raise any new facts or material errors.

