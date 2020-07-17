Watt, DuBois

ENTERCOM AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON morning co-host JESSIE WATT and "food influencer" DANIELLE DUBOIS are co-hosting a new food show and podcast for ENTERCOM Sports KIKK-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 650)/HOUSTON and RADIO.COM. "I’M SORRY FOR WHAT I SAID WHEN I WAS HANGRY!" will air SATURDAYS at 9a (CT) beginning TOMORROW (7/18).

“The amalgamation of cultures in HOUSTON has created a place where limitless food combinations are created, and the sheer quantity of excellent new endeavors has catapulted us onto the national stage,” said ENTERCOM HOUSTON SVP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER. “HOUSTON food is second to none, and we believe it deserves dedicated attention. I’M SORRY FOR WHAT I SAID WHEN I WAS HANGRY was created to serve as a unique and special celebration of the HOUSTON food scene and fulfill our listeners’ craving for their local favorites.”

“Since my arrival to HOUSTON in JANUARY, I have been able to experience the vast array of food options the city has to offer,” said WATT. “I look forward to teaming up with DANIELLE to use food as a vehicle for connecting with our listeners every weekend.”

“I’m excited to showcase why and how I fell in love with the city of HOUSTON and to give locals and transplants like myself and JESSIE a resource to utilize to get the most out of the city,” said DUBOIS, founder of the HANGRY HOUSTONIAN website. “HOUSTON has such a diverse culinary and bar scene and we look forward to doing the leg work and let listeners know our findings.”

