Guest DJ Special

MCA NASHVILLE's GEORGE STRAIT is taking over SIRIUSXM's TOM PETTY Radio (ch.31) with an exclusive guest DJ special this MONDAY, JULY 20th beginning at 8a (ET). During the special, listeners will hear STRAIT spin PETTY songs, reflect on seeing TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS in concert, talk about the time he performed at PETTY's 2017 MUSICARES Person Of The Year Gala and more. The special will be available on demand on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Listen to a segment of STRAIT discussing covering PETTY here, meeting PETTY here, and seeing TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS live in concert here.

TOM PETTY Radio features music from PETTY's extensive catalog, including songs from TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS, PETTY's solo career, THE TRAVELING WILBURYS, and MUDCRUTCH. Listeners can also hear PETTY's unreleased studio and live recordings, unique cover versions of his songs, and rare live performances. (Audio clips credit: SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio)

« see more Net News