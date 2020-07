New

DELTA MEDIA has flipped Spanish Adult Hits KFXZ-A-K253CO (EL SABOR)/LAFAYETTE, LA and Classic Hits KLCJ/LAKE CHARLES, LA (formerly a simulcast of KVOL-A-K249EY (THE REWIND)/LAFAYETTE) to News-Talk.

The weekday lineup includes COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL," "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS," "THE LARS LARSON SHOW," "THE SCHNITT SHOW," and "THE JOE PAGS SHOW," PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, and WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO and JIM BOHANNON.

