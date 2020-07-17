Metz

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE recording artist CHRISSY METZ, a star off NBC-TV’s “This Is Us,” will make her GRAND OLE OPRY debut on SATURDAY, JULY 25th. The singer/actress will be joined by GRAMMY and DOVE AWARD-winning Gospel singer CECE WINANS. The show, which will be the OPRY’s 4,934th consecutive SATURDAY night broadcast, will be available to listen to or view on RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS WSM-A/NASHVILLE, CIRCLE TV, wsmonline.com, and SIRIUSXM.

METZ’s debut radio single, “Talking To God,” impacts on MONDAY, JULY 27th. The song is from her upcoming debut EP, set for release this fall. Listen on the ALL ACCESS Cool New Music page here.

