New Home Of The Chiefs

As the SUPER BOWL champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS move to their new flagship, ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY, for the 2020 season, CHIEFS television pre-game and post-game commentator and former CHIEFS wide receiver DANAN HUGHES will serve as color commentator alongside longtime play-by-play voice MITCH HOLTHUS. ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY morning host JOSH KLINGLER will work as sideline reporter. ART HAINS will continue to host pre-game and post-game coverage on THE WOLF. HUGHES replaces another former CHIEFS player, KENDALL GAMMON, while KLINGLER replaces B.J. KISSEL.

“Like all of CHIEFS Kingdom, we’re eagerly awaiting the return of the defending SUPER BOWL champions and look forward to another great season,” said ENTERCOM Regional Pres./Market Manager DAVE ALPERT. “As the new flagship station of the team, we look forward to providing fans unrivaled coverage of everything CHIEFS, including a marquee radio team delivering rich gameday analysis and exciting calls of the action.”



“We are very excited to begin defending our SUPER BOWL championship in a few short weeks and are thrilled to have MITCH, DANAN and JOSH bringing the game action to CHIEFS fans throughout the Kingdom, while ART anchors the pre- and postgame coverage on 106.5 THE WOLF,” said CHIEFS EVP/Business Ops. TYLER EPP. “The CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK is adding talented individuals to the booth, and we know they will provide the excitement and insight that CHIEFS fans have come to expect when tuning in.”

« see more Net News