SANTA MONICA COLLEGE NEWS/MUSIC KCRW/LOS ANGELES has announced it is the station sponsor of AMP MUSIC SUMMIT SUMMER 2020, which will take place on WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th. The event will be online this year and will be structured very much like a magazine format.

The following statement was issued: “Now is the time to celebrate heroic qualities of artists, executives and thought leaders from music, storytelling, technology, law and culture. We are here to recognize heroism and amplify its impact. We invite you to gather with us at AMP MUSIC SUMMIT SUMMER 2020 to share in these stories about the culture-shifting changes inspired by COVID-19 and the powerful movement towards racial justice, diversity and inclusion."

For all the details visit Info@Ampmusicsummit.com.

