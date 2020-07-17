-
Tory Lanez - Megan Thee Stallion Plot Thickens
Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com) - Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)
TMZ is reporting that TORY LANEZ is the focus of the LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT's investigation of MEGAN THEE STALLION's gunshot injuries from early SUNDAY (7/12). LANEZ was arrested then and charged with having a concealed weapon in his vehicle.
MEGAN THEE STALLION was taken to a hospital with wounds to her feet. Original reports had those wounds caused by broken glass but details emerged later saying she was actually shot.
