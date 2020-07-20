A Fitting Audio Tribute

The world mourns the passing of a true American hero who stood up to racial injustice at the peril of his own safety, Democratic House Of Representative Congressman JOHN LEWIS, who died last week (7/17) in ATLANTA at age 70 from pancreatic cancer.

BENZTOWN has produced an audio tribute to LEWIS, the longtime GEORGIA Congressman known as "the conscience of Congress" and icon of the civil rights movement. Listen to the audio tribute, here..

Rep. LEWIS was born in 1940 in TROY, AL, to the son of sharecroppers. A survivor of ALABAMA’s “Bloody Sunday” massacre in 1965 and a protege of DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., LEWIS was one of the last living leaders of the civil rights movement and the last surviving speaker from the MARCH on WASHINGTON in 1963. A member of Congress for 34 years, he fought for equality, empowered youth and minority communities, and encouraged nonviolent activism.

This BENZTOWN audio tribute was written by BILL ROYAL, voiced by DYRON DUCATI, and produced by TOM BAKER.

