Kanye West (Photo: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

KANYE WEST has filed papers to get on the SOUTH CAROLINA ballot and traveled YESTERDAY (7/19) to the EXQUIS EVENT CENTER in NORTH CHARLESTON, SC to hold his first campaign rally/event, according to TMZ..

POLITICO reports that WEST filed an official statement of candidacy with the FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION last week using THE BIRTHDAY CAMPAIGN (BDY) as his political party affiliation.

Like TRUMP the event was only for registered guests, and attendees all signed a COVID-19 liability release form,. Unlike TRUMP attendees were required to wear a mask and must also be socially distanced from one another.

KANYE tweeted SATURDAY, "Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in SOUTH CAROLINA at any of these locations," listing various places, in addition to his 2020 website.

First Rally Was A Rambling Affair

KANYE's first rally, which lasted about an hour, kicked off at 5p (ET) and he touched on HARRIET TUBMAN, abortion, divorce and marijuana drawing strong reaction from the crowd when he noted that TUBMAN didn't free the slaves. TMZ likened it to a "slavery was a choice" moment.

KANYE got emotional talking about wife KIM KARDASHIAN and his first child together and how they'd talked about abortion. Then he noted that KIM might want to divorce him after this.

He came out as pro-abortion, but said "there should be more support for those who need it. The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range."

WEST also said that marijuana "should be free" and took questions from the audience at the end of the rally.

The first poll shows KANYE is pulling 2% of the vote. Who will KANYE's campaign hurt more? TRUMP or BIDEN?

