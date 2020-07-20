Craig Bailey

Starting this coming SUNDAY (7/26), Classic Rocker KRIX (105.5 ROCKET)/Port Isabel, TX becomes the newest affiliate of FLOYDIAN SLIP, a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY of SHELBURNE, VT. The show will air weekly on KRIX every SUNDAY at 7p (CT).

KRIX joins a lineup of more than 100 stations in the U.S., CANADA and overseas.

BAILEY offers the show to stations in a cash-free/100% barter arrangement. Each show contains six minutes of local availabilities, and up to six minutes of network commercial inventory.

More information about the show is at www.floydianslip.com; or by contacting pink@floydianslip.com or (260) 67-FLOYD.

« see more Net News