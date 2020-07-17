Nick Cannon (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock)

A long and tumultuous week came to a close for NICK CANNON who was fired by VIACOMCBS this past week (NET NEWS 7/15) and (NET NEWS 7/16) for making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, and posted troubling tweets early FRIDAY morning according to PAGE SIX, TMZ and other sources.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” CANNON tweeted. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth.”

He added, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!” The messages marked his location as “heaven.”

While FOX is keeping him on as the host of “The Masked Singer,” his deal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS is on "pause" and his TV talk show producer, DEBMAR-MERCURY, announced its own decision to postpone CANNON’s debut for more than a year to the FALL of 2021.

