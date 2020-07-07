Branden Chapman

The RECORDING ACADEMY® has announced a major reorganization, including the creation of two key senior leadership positions, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Industry Officer. Key features of the organization are the streamlining of most of the staff into three divisions: the ENTERTAINMENT / CONSUMER DIVISION, led by BRANDEN CHAPMAN, the ACADEMY's new Chief Operating Officer, the TRADE / INDUSTRY DIVISION, led by RUBY MARCHAND, who joins the organization as its new Chief Industry Officer, and the ORGANIZATION / CROSS VERTICALS DIVISION. Additionally, REX SUPA has been promoted to VP/Production & Business Development, reporting to CHAPMAN.

RECORDING ACADEMY Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "One of my goals is to evolve our organization and structure to be more efficient and responsive. These changes set a foundation for success as we prepare for the dynamic future of our industry. This new structure further accelerates our broader transformation, strengthens our high-performance culture and enables our teams to better serve members."

CHAPMAN and MARCHAND will both report to MASON, as will the ACADEMY's CFO, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Chief People & Culture Officer, Chief Advocacy Officer, and the Executive Director of MusiCares®, the Academy's philanthropic arm.

As COO, CHAPMAN will lead the ENTERTAINMENT / CONSUMER DIVISION, which includes Partnerships & Business Development, Communications, Digital Media, Marketing & Branding, Production, and Talent Relations. CHAPMAN said, "I am honored to be entrusted with this new role as COO, and excited to be leading a new division that will enable us to combine the efforts of so many of my talented colleagues. "'m delighted to be a part of this new chapter in the ACADEMY’s growth."

As Chief Industry Officer, MARCHAND, a former A&R executive with deep experience in the music industry and a past ACADEMY Vice Chair, will be responsible for both Membership & Industry Relations and Awards.

"After many years of service to the ACADEMY, I am excited to assume this new role" she said. "I believe this new structure offers tremendous benefits for the music world, and I look forward to working with HARVEY and the ACADEMY’s leadership to continue making progress on this timely transformation."

As VP/Production & Business Development, SUPA will take over many of CHAPMAN's previous responsibilities, including oversight of telecast logistics, events, financial management, creative development, ticketing, credentialing, venue relations, and municipal relations. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Production & Business Development.

