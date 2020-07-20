America Music Awards

While no one knows the format or if there will be a live audience, the 2020 “American Music Awards” will return on NOVEMBER 22 from 8 to 11p (ET) on ABC, produced by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS.

Either way, look for A-List performances from the biggest artists across multiple genres. Historically THE AMAs honor artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

Look for the nominees to be announced in OCTOBER. The nominees will based on key metrics including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by NIELSEN MUSIC/MRC DATA and NEXT BIG SOUND.

