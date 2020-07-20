Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Trevor Daniels Takes Top Spot; Styles Top 5; DaBaby/Roddy, Lil Mosey Top 15; Trevor Daniel x Selena, Doja Cat/Gucci Top 20; Jawsh 685/Derulo Surge 2000+ Spins

* TREVOR DANIEL takes over the top spot this week with "Falling," moving 2*-1* and doing so in his 7th MONTH on the chart

* HARRY STYLES had a chart topper with "Adore You" and this week surges into the top 5 with "Watermelon Sugar," up 9*-4* and +3088 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH go top 15 with the song currently #1 at Rhythmic and Urban as "Rockstar" goes 17*-14* and is +780 spins

* LIL MOSEY is top 15 with "Blueberry Faygo," up 16*-15*, and +524 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL X SELENA GOMEZ are top 20, going 22*-18* with "Past Life" and are up 1523 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 20, going 21*-20* with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO post a 25*-21* leap with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" - and are up 2035 spins - and 3570 in two weeks

* TOPIC & A7S surge 40*-30* with "Breaking Me," up 736 spins

* KANE BROWN lands the top debut at 35* with "Be Like That," featuring KHALID & SWAE LEE, up 1310 spins

* AVA MAX enters at 36* with "Kings & Queens," up 406 spins

* SIA debuts at 40* with "Together"

Rhythmic: DaBaby/Roddy Back To #1; Chris Brown/Young Thug Top 3; Rotimi/Wale, Saweetie Top 15; Black Eyed Peas Top 20

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH return to the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Rockstar"

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG are up 695 spins with "Go Crazy" and move into the top 3 with a 5*-3* move

* ROTIMI heads into the top 15 with "In My Bed," featuring WALE, up 16*-14* and +297 spins

* Up 504 spins and moving into the top 15 is "Tap In" by SAWEETIE, climbing 22*-15*

* BLACK EYED PEAS go top 20 with "Mamacita," featuring OZUNA and J. REY SOUL, up 23*-20* and +184 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION posts a strong 29*-21* move with "Girls In The Hood," up 427 spins

* POP SMOKE has the lone debut at 34* with "The Woo," featuring 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH, up 552 spins

Urban: DaBaby/Roddy Hold Top Spot; Lil Mosey Top 5; Lil Baby 'Emotionally', Migos Top 10; Lil Baby 'Bigger', Trey/Summer Top 15

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH hold the top spot at Urban for a 2nd week with "Rockstar"

* That gives INTERSCOPE the #1 spot at Top 40, Rhythmic, and Urban this week

* LIL MOSEY is now top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Blueberry Faygo," up 473 spins

* A big week for LIL BABY - first off as "Emotionally Scarred" moves 11*-6* and is +348 spins

* MIGOS goes top 10 with "Need It," featuring YOUNG NEVER BROKE AGAIN, climbing 13*-8* and is +292 spins

* LIL BABY has two rising songs in the top 15, up 16*-13* and is +305 spins with "The Bigger Picture"

* TREY SONGZ and SUMMER WALKER is top 15 as well with "Back Home," rising 17*-15*

* CHLOE X HALLE hit the top 20 with "Do It," up 21*-17* and +355 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION also enters the top 20, soaring 31*-20* with "Girls In The Hood," up 647 spins

* SAWEETIE has a good week at Urban as well, moving 30*-21* with "Tap In," up 560 spins

* DJ KHALED has the lone debut at 39* with "Popstar" with 1012 spins

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Capaldi Top 3; Dua Lipa Top 10; Gabby Barrett Top 15; John K, Kelsea, AJR Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for an 10th straight week

* LEWIS CAPALDI continues his move up the chart, now top 3 with "Before You Go," up 5*-3* and +312 spins

* DUA LIPA scores another top 10 at Hot AC as "Break My Heart" moves 12*-10* and is +322 spins

* GABBY BARRETT is top 15 with "I Hope," featuring CHARLIE PUTH, rising 16*-14* and +519 spins

* JOHN K, KELSEA BALLERINI (featuring HALSEY), and AJR all make three position jumps to move into the top 20 this week

* JAMES BAY is back and posts a big debut at 33* with "Chew Of My Heart," up 343 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and BEYONCE debut at 40* with "Savage"

Active Rock: Five Finger Hold Top Spot; Shinedown, Volbeat Top 5; Seether Top 10; Metallica Debuts Big; Biffy Clyro Top 20

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH retain the top spot with "A Little Bit Off"

* SHINEDOWN leap into the top 5, going 7*-4* with "Atlas Falls," up 99 spins

* VOLBEAT go top 5 with "Leviathan," rising 6*-5*

* SEETHER is top 10, up 11*-9* with "Dangerous" - up 139 spins

* METALLICA are back and score a huge debut at 14* with "All Within My Hands (S&M2)" with 750 spins

* BIFFY CLYRO goes top 20 with "Instant History," up 22*-20* and +62 spins

* AVATAR and HIGHLY SUSPECT debut

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Spend 10th Week At #1; Head And The Heart Top 3; Machine Gun Kelly Top 15; Hoko Leads Debuts

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend a tenth week at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 3 with "Honeybee," rising 5*-3*

* Two songs inside the top 10 score triple digit spin gains

* MATT MAESON is +104 spins at #6 with "Hallucinogenics" and WEEZER is +207 spins at #7 with "Hero," and

* MACHINE GUN KELLY goes top 15 with "Bloody Valentine," rising 17*-14* and is +159 spins

* HOKO, DOMINIC FIKE, and LITTLE HURT debut



Triple A: Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Hold #1; Michael Kiwanuka Top 5; Killers, Illiterate Light Top 15

* MAJOR LAZER & MARCUS MUMFORD hold the top spot for a second week with "Lay Your Head On Me"

* MICHAEL KIWANUKA goes top 5 with "Rolling," rising 9*-5* and is +37 spins

* KILLERS surge into the top 15, vaulting 25*-13* with "My Own Soul's Warning" - up 76 spins

* ILLITERARE LIGHT enters the top 15 as well with "Sometimes Love Takes So Long," climbing 17*-15*

* LOCAL NATIVES, MATT MAESON, and MARCUS KING go top 20

* MONDO COZMO debuts

