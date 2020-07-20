-
BMG Production Music Acquires Dynamic Music
July 20, 2020
BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC (BMGPM) has acquired production music company DYNAMIC MUSIC, bringing the label and contributing producers under its umbrella.
The deal marks an evolution of the relationship between the two entities following their global sub-publishing agreement commencing in 2018 which has seen DYNAMIC’s revenue double over the two years of representation, as well as the securing of 100+ hours of music use across global television and radio stations from some 30,000 usages.
