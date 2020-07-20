Helps Local Businesses Through COVID-19 Pandemic

CUMULUS MEDIA/ATLANTA's “Grow My GA Business” initiative, launched in late MARCH, has donated over $1 million in creative services and airtime on three of its radio stations to 375 ATLANTA area small businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Grow My GA Business” provides free creative services and radio time on WWWQ (Q997), WNNX (ROCK 100.5) and WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101 FIVE) to select family-owned and locally operated businesses struggling to keep their doors open during the economic downturn. To date, “Grow My GA Business” daily features have promoted the 375 participating businesses through hourly 30-second live-read commercials in prime dayparts on each of the three stations.

VP/Market Manager SEAN SHANNON said the effort assists small businesses that are the lifeblood of local economies. “The unprecedented disruption has left small businesses the most vulnerable of all,” SHANNON noted. “At CUMULUS/ATLANTA, we hold as one of our core values that we are a driver of small business success. So, we felt in this environment we should put our money where our values are. I’m incredibly proud of our team, from our creative to production to the personalities who donated their voices to endorse these small businesses."

