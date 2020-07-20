Sold

MARY KELLY's KELLY MEDIA, LLC is selling Americana-News-Talk KUSH-A and K268DK/CUSHING, OK to RICHARD SELLERS' OIL PATCH RADIO, INC. for $325,000.

In other filings with the FCC, XANA OREGON, LLC is selling KPPT-F/DEPOE BAY, OR to JEFF MONTGOMERY's PACNW BROADCASTING, LLC for $170,000.

LA NUEVA CADENA RADIO LUZ, INCORPORATED has applied for an STA to operate KLIT/RANCHITOS LAS LOMAS, TX from a temporary site after losing access to its licensed site and while its permitted new site is not yet ready for broadcasting.

Also, NEWSWEB RADIO LLC has turned in its license for WAIT-A/CRYSTAL LAKE-CHICAGO, IL. The suburban daytimer had been on the air since 1965 and had been silent since selling off its transmitter site in 2019.

And the LANSDALE REPORTER is reporting that the NORTH PENN SCHOOL BOARD has agreed to purchase the 13-acre land parcel that contained the studios and transmitters of NORTH PENN VALLEY BROADCASTING News-Talk WNPV-A-W253CA/LANSDALE, PA, which went dark APRIL 30th, for $2.3 million. The license has not yet been turned in to the FCC.

« see more Net News