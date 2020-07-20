Voting Opens

Listener voting will open JULY 27th for the 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME. The online voting at radiovote.com in two categories will be open through 11:59p (PT) AUGUST 9th. Each voter will get one vote per category.

As previously announced, the nominees in the categories open to the vote, which will be only part of the determination, resulting in one vote in each category, among the votes of the Nominating Committee, include:

Music Format On-Air Personality

WHITNEY ALLEN, "THE BIG TIME WITH WHITNEY ALLEN," WESTWOOD ONE

BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH, "THE BOB AND SHERI SHOW," WESTWOOD ONE

SWAY CALLOWAY, SIRIUSXM SHADE 45

JOHN ISLEY and BILLY JAMES, "THE JOHN BOY & BILLY SHOW," PREMIERE NETWORKS

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

GLENN BECK, "THE GLENN BECK SHOW," PREMIERE NETWORKS

JOHN KOBYLT and KEN CHIAMPOU, "THE JOHN & KEN SHOW," iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES

STEPHANIE MILLER, "THE STEPHANIE MILLER SHOW," WYD MEDIA

"WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME," NPR and CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chair KRAIG KITCHIN said, “Listener voting is an opportunity for direct input from radio fans who get to vote their choice.” Nominating Committee Chair DENNIS GREEN added, “It’s a fun part of the overall induction process.”

Inductees in the two categories and four others not open to public voting will be announced AUGUST 17th. The induction will take place on a live radio broadcast in OCTOBER.

