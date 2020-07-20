Lyndsay Marie

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rocker KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY taps Lyndsay Marie as Midday host. Previously, MARIE hosted Middays for WNNX/Atlanta, as well as Middays on WLUP/CHICAGO.

RVP/Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER said, “I had the privilege of working with LYNDSAY at THE LOOP in CHICAGO, and have been a raving fan since. Her passion for Classic Rock and quick wit make her the ideal match for the iconic 101 THE FOX during the workday. We are thrilled to welcome her to KC.”

MARIE commented, “I'm ecstatic to add my voice to the cast of characters on 101 THE FOX. They tell you to follow your passion; I just didn't know that would put me on the air in KANSAS CITY! Classic Rock is what I love and I'm happy to share the music with Chiefs Kingdom in KC!"

