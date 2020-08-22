The partnership of C3 PRESENTS, JEFF MCCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES and DEPAUL UNIVERSITY will launche the inaugural LOLLAPALOOZA UNIVERSITY college class. The debut course will take place twice a week WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY between JULY 22nd and AUGUST 20th.

The syllabus has been developed following the success of JMA’s partnership with BELMONT in the BONNAROO UNIVERSITY program over the past few years. Classes were designed to include full festival immersion .experience and a broad look at the inner workings of different areas of the music industry.

For further information, contact JAKE DINNEEN at jake@jmapromo.com or NICK STEWART at nick.stewart@jmapromo.com.

