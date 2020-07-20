Sam Hunt (Photo: Spotify)

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT, who sits in the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Hard To Forget."

Kudos to UMG EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, and VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN; UMG Nashville Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA MCDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA PASSUNTINO, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL and Coord./Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN.

