BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals around the globe, entitled “Creating Powerful Radio For Uncertain Times”. The webinar is third in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series, designed to provide insights gleaned from the popular CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas FACEBOOK group and from top radio consultants, as radio stations around the world program through the COVID-19 recovery.

The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature special guest VALERIE GELLER.

Plan to join on THURSDAY, JULY 23rd, at 10a (PST)/1p (EST)/7p (CET). To register, visit vent.webinarjam.com/channel/RadioIdeasWebinar.

