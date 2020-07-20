Jay

Former ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO and Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS PD KENNY JAY joins BIG LOUD RECORDS in the newly-created role of National Dir. of Radio Marketing, effective immediately. He reports to VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, and his duties will include developing, executing, and optimizing radio marketing strategies for the radio promotion team.

JAY departed ENTERCOM in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/2). He had been with WUSN since JANUARY of 2018, and added PD duties at KMNB in NOVEMBER 2019. Previous programming jobs in his 23-year radio career include Country KMPS/SEATTLE and its successor, AC KSWD, as well as KMNB, WUBB/SAVANNAH, GA and WWQM/MADISON, WI.

"When it comes to delivering hit records, I've watched this team develop into one of, if not the most, consistent labels in Country music,” said JAY. “My previous radio stations and I believed in their artists from the start, and I'm excited to work for such a forward-thinking company. Thank you to SETH [ENGLAND], JOEY [MOI], CRAIG [WISEMAN], and STACY for the amazing opportunity to join this talented roster of promo executives!"

“When the opportunity arose to have KENNY join our team, the invitation was extended without hesitation,” said BLYTHE. “KENNY and I have ‘grown up’ in this business together – often sharing similar philosophies that now can be joined into one purpose and execution. We are looking forward to adding his expertise to our efforts in delivering hit records to Country radio!”

BIG LOUD RECORDS is home to artists MORGAN WALLEN, JAKE OWEN, CHRIS LANE, HARDY, MASON RAMSEY, MACKENZIE PORTER, ERNEST, BEN BURGESS, ASHLAND CRAFT, LARRY FLEET and SEAN STEMALY.

