Keith 'Keefa' Parker

ATLANTIC RECORDS has named KEITH “KEEFA” PARKER as VP/A&R. Based in LOS ANGELES, KEEFA most recently served as an executive producer on RODDY RICCH’s breakthrough album, the #1 "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial."

“KEEFA was literally born into LA’s rap culture, and he lives and breathes the music,” said SVP/A&R DALLAS MARTIN. “He’s a fantastic connector of creative talent, with a great ear for original artists and a natural instinct for putting together the elements it takes to make a hit record. All of us at ATLANTIC are looking forward to the amazing music we know KEEFA will be bringing into the family."

