Helping Local Biz

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is partnering with the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS and KEYBANK for a promotion giving away a $30,000 radio advertising campaign on the station to one local business. "Moving Business Forward" will also give the winner use of a private suite (18 tickets, 2 parking passes, base food and beverage package) for one CAVS game.

The promotion runs from TODAY through AUGUST 20th; entrants will submit a 300-words-or-less statement saying why their business deserves to win. The essays will be judged on passion for the business, innovation and response to the pandemic, employee loyalty, impact on neighborhood/community, and overall business culture.

“We are thrilled that KEYBANK and the CAVS have joined us to bring this exciting opportunity to CLEVELAND businesses,” said Market Mgr. and GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP SAM PINES. “Our fans are passionate about the CLEVELAND community -- both sports teams and businesses and we believe that together, we can make a real difference for a local business.”

“We are proud to team up with ESPN CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS to provide small businesses with this fun and unique opportunity that will help our region keep moving forward,” said KEYBANK NORTHEAST OHIO Market Pres. TIMOTHY BURKE. “CLEVELAND is our home and we are committed to helping this community thrive!”

