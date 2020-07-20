Inks With Magellan AI

WESTWOOD ONE has subscribed to MAGELLAN AI’s podcast advertising competitive insights service. The service offers weekly data on the top 3,000 podcasts and additional intelligence on over 22,000 total podcasts and millions of individual ads.

“Our expanded set of services are rooted in our ability to account for the growth of dynamic ad insertion in the podcast space,” said MAGELLAN AI CEO CAMERON HENDRIX. “Understanding the impact DAI has on podcast advertising has allowed MAGELLAN AI to better estimate advertising spend in the US and international markets like the UK, CANADA and AUSTRALIA."

“As the largest audio network in AMERICA and one of the fastest growing podcast platforms, we are often the first call that major brands and agencies make for guidance and perspectives on the state of American audio,” said CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD. “Our podcast network is expanding rapidly, and we look forward to using MAGELLAN AI’s powerful insights into this constantly evolving arena to both bring value to our partners and grow our business.”

« see more Net News