ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO GSM SARA MCMURRAY is moving across town to ENTERCOM's CHICAGO cluster as VP/Dir. of Sales, starting in early AUGUST and replacing CHAD FELDMAN, who shifts to Dir. of Sports and Gaming Sales.

MCMURRAY has been with the HUBBARD stations (formerly the BONNEVILLE cluster) for 19 years.

The ENTERCOM cluster includes News WBBM-A-WCFS, Top 40 WBBM-F (B96), Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE), Country WUSN (US99), Triple A WXRT, and Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS). HUBBARD's stations include Classic Rock WDRV-WWDV (97.1 THE DRIVE), AC WSHE, and Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX).

