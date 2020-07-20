Insurance Tops Lists

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertising categories for second quarter 2020 were led by insurance providers, but public service and organizational advertising and government and union ads followed closely behind. Meanwhile, insurer PROGRESSIVE led all radio advertisers in the quarter, rising from fourth place year-to-year.

Six of the top ten advertisers were new to the list, with the U.S. CENSUS BUREAU jumping into fourth place overall with its $500 million campaign.

The top 10 categories:

Insurance Providers Public Service and Organizational Government-Unions Cars and Trucks, Local Dealers Banks-Credit Unions-Mortgage-Finance Services Home Centers & Hardware Stores Podcast Streaming & Distribution Auto Parts, Services & Towing Business & Consumer Services Legal Services

The top 10 advertisers:

PROGRESSIVE (4th in second quarter 2019) LOWE'S (3rd) BABBEL (--) U.S. CENSUS BUREAU (--_) GEICO (2nd) THE HOME DEPOT (1st) ALLSTATE (--) QUICKEN LOANS (--) O'REILLY AUTO PARTS (--) CAPITAL ONE (--)

And the top 10 advertisers for JULY 13-19:

BABBEL (last week 1st) iHEARTRADIO (2nd) PROGRESSIVE (3rd) GEICO (4th) FORGOTTEN WOMEN OF JUAREZ (iHEARTRADIO podcast) (10th) U.S. CENSUS BUREAU (69th) ALLSTATE (5th) MACY'S (11th) APPLE TV+ (21st) AUTOZONE (6th)

“First with the pandemic and then in response to protests, advertisers quickly pivoted their advertising, adjusting media plans and releasing new creative to address changes in consumer needs and expectations,” said MEDIA MONITORS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “Even in the uncertain environment, our analysis shows remarkable consistency from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020. Insurance providers, fast-casual-quick service restaurants and local car dealers remain the top advertising categories.”

“Even as the advertising landscape has shifted dramatically in the first half of the year, insurance providers are still leading the way and the category remains an opportunity for stations,” added GENERALI. “We still anticipate a surge of political advertising as we head into the fall, but we also expect traditionally strong categories such as Fast Casual-Quick Service Restaurants to remain stalwarts. In addition, we’ll be keeping an eye on emerging categories such as Cleaning & Household Products.”

