New Podcast

MOODY RADIO has launched a bi-monthly podcast on race and multicultural issues from a biblical perspective. "JUST GOSPEL" is hosted by MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE Associate Professor of Missional Leadership and MOODY Urban Cohorts Dir. Dr. CRAIG HENDRICKSON and KEYSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH Pastor Rev. ERNEST GRAY, JR.

“MOODY RADIO is committed to providing biblically-sound content that helps listeners live godly lives and equips them to discuss important topics that they encounter daily,” said MOODY RADIO VP DOUG HASTINGS. “Leadership began discussing the idea for this podcast back in NOVEMBER 2019, with a desire to have honest and edifying conversations on current and important issues related to race and multicultural ministry. Our hosts are passionate about these issues and will bring a thoughtful, biblical approach to each show and encourage listeners to extend these conversations to their homes, churches, communities, and larger spheres of influence.”

“I’m very excited about the potential this podcast has to reshape evangelical discussions around race, justice, and the gospel during these turbulent times,” said HENDRICKSON. “By utilizing an integrated approach informed by meaningful biblical and social analysis, we believe that we can move the conversation forward in a meaningful, gospel-centered way. Our prayer is that listeners would be challenged in some new and uncomfortable ways, so that we can explore our presuppositions and grow together as we seek biblical justice and racial unity.”

“We are living in unprecedented times,” said GRAY. “As a pastor in the inner city of CHICAGO, I have always championed biblical truth and cultural relevance. The convergence of these two realities have provided me a keen awareness that they must fit together like a hand in a glove. As we encounter seismic shifts in our society on an almost daily basis, I bring my experience as a former educator and local pastor to bear upon issues that have often been avoided in mainstream evangelicalism. I contend that these times call for creative ways of conversing and Dr. HENDRICKSON and I hope to do just that, particularly as it relates to the issues of race, justice, and evangelicalism.”

