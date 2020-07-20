-
Radio America Launches 'The Sara Carter Podcast'
July 20, 2020 at 8:17 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RADIO AMERICA has launched "THE SARA CARTER PODCAST," a twice-weekly podcast with conservative reporter and FOX NEWS CHANNEL contributor SARA A. CARTER.
COO MIKE PARADISO said, "SARA is a talented investigative reporter who has great insights into the real stories that are driving the news cycle. I love her personable style and the way she is able to connect with listeners."
-