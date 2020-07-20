The Woody Show Debuts August 3rd In Philly

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated THE WOODY SHOW for 6-10a (ET) weekdays, starting AUGUST 3rd. KATIE O has been hosting mornings on the station since former PD/morning host JOHN ALLERS exited earlier this year.

“When this became official, I considered flipping a car or burning a couch to celebrate in TRUE PHILLY style,” said JEFF "WOODY" FIFE. “Joining ALT 104.5 is as much personal for me as it is professional. I grew up in NEW JERSEY listening to PHLLY radio, and it’s special to me that my mom/family/friends will be able to get in their cars and hear the show. However, I believe a wellness check is in order for all who helped make this happen: AMBER MILLER, DERRICK CORBETT, THEA MITCHEM, TOM POLEMAN, BRAD HARDIN and LISA WORDEN. Thanks to them for giving me the pen to cross this goal off my bucket list! Who says you can’t come home again?”

“The show’s aesthetic is such a great fit for our listeners and embodies the ‘PHILLY attitude,’” said PD AMBER MILLER. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling and have our listeners join fun with ‘THE WOODY SHOW’ leading ALT 104.5’s winning lineup of talent.”

“It's a pleasure to be able to add a talent like WOODY to the ALT 104.5 family and an even bigger thrill to bring him back home to the EAST COAST,” said iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT. “We can’t wait for Philly to listen to a morning show that will be waking us up for years to come.”

« see more Net News