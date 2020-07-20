Hendricks (Photo: David Bradley)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter JOEY HENDRICKS to a record deal. The WASHINGTON state native will celebrate by releasing his debut track and first musical offering via SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, titled "Yours or Mine," this FRIDAY, JULY 24th. After moving to NASHVILLE from his hometown in 2017, HENDRICKS signed a publishing deal with PARALLEL ENTERTAINMENT.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was make music,” said HENDRICKS. “I’m so grateful that SONY saw something in me, and that I get to continue living out this crazy dream with such a great team around me.”

« see more Net News