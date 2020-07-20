Induction And Dinner Ceremony Postponed

The 2020 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction and Dinner ceremony has been postponed to an as yet undetermined date and time. The annual event, initially scheduled for JUNE 24th, and then rescheduled for SEPTEMBER 3rd (NET NEWS 4/9) is now on hold due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our inductees, attendees, and sponsorship partners will always be of the utmost importance when planning any CRB event," said COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB)/COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Exec. Dir. RJ CURTIS. "We will properly honor the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2020 at a future date to be announced. Moving forward, CRB staff will be focusing our attention on a memorable and successful CRS 2021," scheduled for FEBRUARY 17th through FEBRUARY 19th, 2021.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 2/19), the 2020 CRHOF inductees include three off-air radio broadcasters and three on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are JIM DUNCAN, VICTOR SANSONE, and GEORGE BEASLEY. The on-air honorees are TIM WILSON, CHUCK EDWARDS, and MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS.

