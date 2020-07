Walensky

Radio news veteran ROBYN WALENSKY has joined STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS as News Dir. and morning host.

WALENSKY, who has worked at THEBLAZE RADIO NETWORK, FOX NEWS RADIO, WINS-A/NEW YORK, WRNO and WGNO-TV (ABC26)/NEW ORLEANS, WDBO/ORLANDO, and WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA, began hosting the morning show at KWAM on MAY 1st.

